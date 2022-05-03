Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is now targeting third place in the Premier League after his side’s 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday. With Everton shocking third-placed Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday, the fourth-placed Gunners are now just three log points behind the third-placed Blues.

With headers from Rob Holding and Gabriel either side of Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser keeping his team two points ahead of fifth-placed rivals Tottenam, with four games to go, Arteta prefers to look up rather than down. He says: “Mathematically, everything is open. “We’re going to have to go to Leeds and win again because everybody is going to put on pressure. We have to handle that. We have a great opportunity.”

After slugging out a win over the Hammers, Arteta says he doesn’t mind winning ugly - hy wil net win. He adds: “In England you say you ‘win ugly?’ “From my point of view, we won ugly. But I'm extremely happy to see a team that has this capacity to find a way to win and show the character they showed.” Weekend’s Prem results