The guns are drawn and it’s shoot-to-kill time for a top four spot in this season’s Premier League.

Stepping up first are third-placed Chelsea (on 62 points) and their sixth-placed London neighbours Arsenal (on 54 points) at Stamford Bridge tonight (9pm).

With eight and seven matches left to play respectively, any blow now could be fatal to both teams’ chances of securing a place in next season’s Champions League - especially for the visitors.

Heading into the clash, Arsenal have failed to fire in front of goal recently - losing their last three matches and also scoring just one goal in the process.

TOP FORM: Timo Werner

Defeat for the Gunners, who face Manchester United at the weekend, could be disastrous in terms of a return to the Champions League.

And therefore coach Mikel Arteta is hopeful to have captain Alexandre Lacazette back, after missing last week’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton because of Covid-19.

Of their poor run, Arteta says: “It’s been very difficult, because at this club it’s only about winning, and they were three different games, but with the same outcome. We are extremely unsatisfied with that...

“But we have everything still to play for, our ambition is still intact, our desire is still intact…”

He adds of what’s lacking: “Our efficiency in front of goal…”

Chelsea, meanwhile, have scored 11 goals in their last nine matches.

And coach Thomas Tuchel wants the likes of Timo Werner to keep firing in a bid to chase down second place too.

The German says: “We will fight hard. We have a crucial four matches coming in a short period of time with Arsenal, West Ham, Man United and Everton.

“These are crucial matches for us given the task and what we want to achieve.”

