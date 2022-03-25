Cape Town City leftback Terrence Mashego believes Bafana Bafana will first klap Guinea tonight and then beat France 2-0 next Tuesday in their two European friendlies.

Mashego, who finally arrived in camp on Thursday after a number of visa issues, is confident that Hugo Broos’s 68th-ranked South Africa will get the better of a Naby Keita-less Guinea, ranked 81st, in their 7pm clash in Kortrijk, Belgium, tonight.

With no real big names in their squad for the match, Bafana have every right to fancy their chances against their fellow Africans.

It is, however, Mashego’s confidence that they will beat world champions and France in their second friendly on Tuesday that will wide-eye fans.

FOCUS: Bafana defender Sibisi

But he confidently tells Kickoff: “Definitely, we're winning against both these teams, and I am predicting we are going to beat France 2-0.”

He adds: “I believe each and every player will be motivated to play against the world’s best players.”

Mashego’s fellow Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi is more circumspect, though.

He reckons Bafana can’t look past Guinea and says: “[They] did well in the Africa Cup of Nations and they have a great squad. They are very physical, while the French are more technically superior, and we are not going to have it easy out there.”

