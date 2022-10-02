Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus announced the end of his ban in style on Saturday by dancing to “Guess Who’s Back“ by American rapper Eminem. Erasmus was handed a lengthy ban after his infamous 62-minute video criticising the referee following their first Test against the British and Irish Lions last year was leaked on Twitter.

The ban, which ended on Friday, meant Erasmus couldn’t attend any rugby related activities, meaning he missed the Welsh tour and the recently completed Rugby Championship. I know some will probably say its inappropriate, but its so lekka to be back at the stadiums !! well done to 🇿🇦 teams and thanks for the Stormers supporters for the lekka stadium vibe 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/cW55owhN3E — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 1, 2022 However, on Saturday, the shackles were off, and Erasmus celebrated in a manner only he can — by posting a video on Twitter after he attended the Stormers’ impressive bonus-point win over Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship. “I know some will probably say its inappropriate, but it’s so lekka to be back at the stadiums !! well done to (South African) teams and thanks for the Stormers supporters for the lekka stadium vibe,” he wrote.