The first thing Bulls coach Jake White asked the doctor when he got out of theatre following emergency surgery in January was: “Did the Stormers win?” At the time, he explained his question as follows: “I went in while they were playing Glasgow, and the reason I wanted to know was because of the implications to our campaign and because of my competitive edge. I will never lose that.”

As it stands is White se gal maar bitter, with coach John Dobson's Stormers having beaten them 18-13 in the inaugural URC final last year. In fact, the bitter Bulls have not yet beaten their Cape rivals in this competition to date going down a total of five times - the last being a 23-19 victory for the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld earlier in this season.

Obsession:Jake White With the biggest crowd for the year expected at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday when the two teams kick off at 3.30pm, White was quoted by the Bulls website earlier in the week as saying: "It's irrelevant how many games you've won out of 18, or if they've beaten you in the pool stages. The point is now who plays the best at the back end of the competition…" The Stormers and the Bulls aren't the only South African teams vying for a spot in the semifinals, with the Sharks facing Irish giants Leinster in Ireland at 6pm. Unbeaten: Stormers' Dobson URC QUARTERFINALS