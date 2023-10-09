Scott McTominay came off the bench to rescue Manchester United from defeat by blasting an injury-time brace in a dramatic 2-1 win. Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils were staring down the barrel of a third-straight Premier league defeat at Old Trafford after Andre Onana let a mak shot from Mathias Jensen give Brentford a 1-0 lead.

Then in the 87th minute, Ten Hag called on McTominay, transfer-listed in the offseason window, from the sidelines and the Scotland midfielder turned the came on its head. What a finish! 😅#MUFC || #MUNBRE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 7, 2023 In the third minute of injury time, he smashed a loose ball inside the near post to tie up the score and then headed the winner after Harry Maguire had kept a freekick delivery alive. Another disaster: Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana.Picture credit: Peter Powell It gave sukkelling United their fourth win of the league campaign, but the result meant the stay in 10th place with 12 points after eight games going in the international break, with Brentford five points behind in 14th.

With United only in action again on October 21 at Sheffield United, McTominay urged his teammates to kick off their season now. Matchweek 8 complete ✅ pic.twitter.com/QQ3oTwYHY0 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 8, 2023 He says: “We were watching thinking this is a tough game - it’s not easy against any team in the Premier League now, especially teams so well organised. *Goosebumps* — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 7, 2023 “But you have to bide your time and pick your moments, and that’s what this club is about - never giving up.