Manie Libbok went from zero to hero on Saturday, as his try conversion with the last kick of the match saw the Stormers beat Ulster 17-15 to book their place in next weekend’s United Rugby Championship final. Seconds away from a semifinal exit at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the Stormers, who had Adre Smith sent off for eye gouging, pulled off a great escape when Warrick Gelant sailed over to level the score 15-15 with speeltyd iets van die verlede.

It’s ironic that it was Gelant who scored, with Libbok lining up to win the match - with the two Stormers game drivers being off their game completely earlier on. FAST START: Stormers ace Evan Roos celebrates crucial early try So much so that Libbok missed two earlier try conversions and kicked a penalty touchfinder dead. Still, die tafel was gedek for that heroic moment.

As a gepakte Cape Town Stadium looked on, Libbok’s 87th minute conversion looked like it was missing but the touch judges raised their flags to announce that it will be the Stormers and the Bulls playing in the final in the Mother City next week. HUGE GAME: Damian Willemse The Capetonians, though, will know that they will have to pull up their socks if they want to win the inaugural URC title. They again started like a house on fire, but it was Ulster who dozed that fire as the match went on.

In fact, the Stormers scored their first 10 points in the first 14 minutes. Hooker JJ Kotze was the first to dot down in the fourth minute from the back of a rolling maul after Man of the Match Damian Willemse won a breakdown penalty to set up the attacking lineout (5-0). TIED IT UP: Warrick Gelant A lovely lineout move - apparently the brainchild of Deon Fourie - on Ulster’s 22 saw scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and No.8 Evan Roos combine on the blindside for their second try. It was Fourie who fed Roos, as Ulster expected a maul, with the No.8 then giving it to Jantjies, who returned the favour for Roos to dot down (10-0).

Ulster then took control and scored their first five-pointer via wing Rob Baloucoune, who gathered what looked like a long forward pass from fullback Stewart Moore on the right wing to make it 10-5. .@THESTORMERS ARE THROUGH TO THE GRAND FINAL! 🏆#URC | #STOvULS | #AllFor1 pic.twitter.com/CjvUoOt1E9 — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) June 11, 2022 The two were again involved to give Ulster a 12-10 lead in the 28th minute, this time Baloucoune breaking on the outside to give a basketball pass to his fullback on his inside. An illegal lineout contest shortly before the break gave Ulster’s John Cooney the opportunity to stretch their lead to 15-10.