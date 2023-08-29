The 22-year-old Burnley striker became the first South African to score in the English top flight for almost 10 years after Steven Pienaar’s October 19, 2013 goal for Everton against Hull and also the 10th Mzansi-born player to find the net in England’s top flight.

Bafana Bafana ace Lyle Foster is hartseer his first Premier League goal didn’t come with a win.

Foster showed his strength to hold off his defender and smashed a dropping ball on the turn into the Aston Villa goal.

But he and his promoted English Championship still lost 3-1 - their second defeat in their two games to date after a 3-0 opening-night loss to champions Manchester City.

Of his goal, Foster says: “I am very grateful to get my first goal and open my account in the Premier League. It doesn’t taste as sweet as I would have liked, but I’m really happy to get my first goal in the top-flight.