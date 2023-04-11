Grassy Park United on Monday completed a fairytale weekend as they claimed the club’s first-ever Bayhill Premier Cup title.
The local laaities beat defending champions Cape Town Spurs in 2-1 in the prestigious U19 tournament in a thrilling final at Athlone Stadium to bring the curtain down on a superb weekend of youth football.
Grassy Park beat the highly-rated SuperSport United academy in the semifinal to set up a showdown with Spurs, who got the better of local rivals Cape Town City to reach a second successive final.The holders, spearheaded by in-form striker Luke Baartman, came into the Roger Clayton Trophy decider as favourites. But the unfancied southern suburbs side didn’t read that script and landed two early suckerpunches. Against the run of play, unmarked Grassy Park captain Jody Claasen headed his team ahead at a 13th-minute corner. And before Spurs could find their bearings, Ryan Hamdulay ran onto a ball over the top and chipped the Ikamva goalkeeper to double the score after 16 minutes.
Grassy Park could have been further ahead before the half-hour mark, Spurs managed to scramble a weak shot off the line in th 29th and Daniel Swaine’s 30th minutes cross-cum-shot hit the crossbar as Grassy Park got more joy on the break.
After the break, though, Spurs pulled one back five minutes into the second half through halftime substitute Nawaz Salie.
He pulled down a great outside of the foot cross to the far post before slotting into the near post.
Spurs then threw the kitchen sink at their Cape rivals, with Salie coming close after 53 minutes before firing just over in the 73 minute.
But Grassy Park showed guts to hang on for the title.