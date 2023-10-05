Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams says he is happy to wing it for the national team at the Rugby World Cup in France. Williams wore the No.14 jumper for the Springboks in two of their last three Tests and dotted down twice in the 76-0 Pool B mauling of Romania.

South Africa have a bye this week as they wait to see whether they will qualify for the quarterfinals after Saturday’s crunch match between Scotland and Ireland where only a minor miracle of the former beating the latter by 21 points and the Irish getting a bonus point in the process will see the Boks ousted. Lukhanyo Am will join the #Springboks in Toulon as replacement for the injured Makazole Mapimpi - more here: https://t.co/GzFpSh4dPD 💚![CDATA[]]>💛#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/HLVBG8mNfl — Springboks (@Springboks) October 2, 2023 But that doesn’t mean they aren’t hard at work to prepare for the playoffs. And Williams says it doesn’t matter where the team needs him, he is ready to go.