Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams says he is happy to wing it for the national team at the Rugby World Cup in France.
Williams wore the No.14 jumper for the Springboks in two of their last three Tests and dotted down twice in the 76-0 Pool B mauling of Romania.
South Africa have a bye this week as they wait to see whether they will qualify for the quarterfinals after Saturday’s crunch match between Scotland and Ireland where only a minor miracle of the former beating the latter by 21 points and the Irish getting a bonus point in the process will see the Boks ousted.
Lukhanyo Am will join the #Springboks in Toulon as replacement for the injured Makazole Mapimpi - more here: https://t.co/GzFpSh4dPD 💚![CDATA[]]>💛#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/HLVBG8mNfl— Springboks (@Springboks) October 2, 2023
But that doesn’t mean they aren’t hard at work to prepare for the playoffs.
And Williams says it doesn’t matter where the team needs him, he is ready to go.
He explains: “Whatever my role is during the week, whether it’s wing or scrumhalf - or if I have to scrum - I need to nail my role.”
Asked to choose between scrumhalf and wing, he adds: “At the moment, winger. I’m seeing more space. There’s no forwards (laughs).”
Look who's back with the Boks - more here: https://t.co/BUrd5lJhwe 👀#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/s0SwFa388l— Springboks (@Springboks) October 4, 2023
The Boks, meanwhile, also welcomed centre Lukhanyo Am - in for injured wing Makazole Mapimpi - to their squad on Wednesday.