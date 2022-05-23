Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker hailed his manne as “Kings of the Western Cape” after Granwald Scott’s 87th-minute winner clinched Ikapa derby bragging rights 1-0 on Saturday. Veteran midfielder Scott, 34, popped up at the back post to force in a left-footed shot to complete the league double over their local rivals at a raucous Danie Craven Stadium.

City came out of the block quickest and looked favourites to open the scoring. Mdu Mdantsane’s swak touch meant he could only toe at goalkeeper Sage Stephens in their 14th-minute one-on-one duel, before having to smother the ball to deny Craig Martin a follow-up shot. PROUD: Stellies boss Steve Barker Five minutes later, Khanyisa Mayo had his shot blocked by some desperate defending after he was played in by Thabo Nodada.

But the game lost some of his voema, until Scott snuck in for the winner. Stellies coach Barker couldn’t hide his joy, saying: “It’s massive. I couldn’t be prouder of the players as I am today. “We’re kings of the Western Cape.”

For City and coach Eric Tinkler, the defeat was their first of the year and ended a 13-match unbeaten run. He says: “I’m very proud of my squad. I think we finished the season really strong and even though we lost, I felt we dominated and deserved more.” The “final day” results saw Stellies go third in the PSL on 47 points - two behind City (with 49) in second place. But both teams still have to wait to wie weet wanneer to find out if their efforts were enough to earn a continental football spot.

Full time at the DC. Thank you, Scotty. #SFC 1️⃣-0️⃣ #CTCFC #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/bNIl0WwcWQ — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) May 21, 2022 With the league’s top three playing in Africa - the top two in the Champions League and third place in the Confederation Cup, City (on 49 log points) and Stellies (on 47) are in second and third respectively. BUT fifth-placed Royal AM (on 46 points) have two games to play, while seventh-placed and Orlando Pirates (on 40) still have to play three matches, meaning both Cape sides can still drop out of the top three. Pirates’ Caf commitments see them play Maritzburg tomorrow, SuperSport on Friday and then also have a match against Royal Am.

The abandoned game between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns is scheduled for today at 3pm, with the Durbanites also having Saturday’s match against Sundowns rescheduled because of a waterlogged pitch. Until then, both City and Stellies will be paaping. WEEKEND’S OTHER PSL RESULTS