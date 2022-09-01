Cricket SA’s new T20 competition will be known as the SA20.

Former Proteas captain Smith says: “We selected a name for its simplicity and something that can be uniquely ours as we enter this new and exciting phase of cricket in South Africa.”

Next on the agenda for the CSA’s new moneyspinner is the player auction, which will take place on September 19.

And with the likes of international stars Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan and Moeen Ali, Smith added that players who have deals in the current Australian Big Bash League will also be available to play in SA.