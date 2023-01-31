The 21-year-old English winger completed his switch from relegation battlers Everton on Sunday night, but now has his focus on helping the Geordies get a shot at their domestic silverware since 1955.

Newcastle new boy Anthony Gordon is eyeing a possible debut in Tuesday night’s League Cup semifinal second leg against Southampton at 10pm.

With Eddie Howe’s manne holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg ahead of tonight’s crucial showdown at St James Park, Gordon is looking to hit the ground running

He says of his goals: “In the short term, just keep winning. The club are in a really good position. I don’t want to think too far ahead. But in the long term, trophies of course.”

Meanwhile, Saints boss Nathan Jones believes they can upset their hosts, with the possibility of a penalty shootout deciding the tie. Jones says: “We’re not going there three down. We’ve got to try to get the first goal... then it’s game on.”