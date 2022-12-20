Argentina’s penalty shootout hero in Sunday’s World Cup final win over Argentina, Emi Martinez, says he dreamed of the day he could win gold for his country. Martinez saved a penalty shot from Kingsley Coman and also watched as Aurelien Tchouameni missed his effort to win the shootout 4-2 for France after the two teams finished extra time deadlocked at 3-3.

Argentina: ✅✅✅✅

France: ✅ ❌❌✅



The match-winning penalty from Gonzalo Montiel and the scenes 🥺#FIFAWorldCup — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 18, 2022 The Aston Villa shotstopper, who also saved two penalties earlier in the tournament against Netherlands, says of helping Argentina to a first crown since 1986: “It was a game where we suffered. Two crappy shots and they [France] levelled. “They give them another penalty, they scored. “Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of.” His heroics were enough to win him the tournament’s Golden Glove award, but what he did when receiving the award had fans torn in two on social media.