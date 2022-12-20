Argentina’s penalty shootout hero in Sunday’s World Cup final win over Argentina, Emi Martinez, says he dreamed of the day he could win gold for his country.
Martinez saved a penalty shot from Kingsley Coman and also watched as Aurelien Tchouameni missed his effort to win the shootout 4-2 for France after the two teams finished extra time deadlocked at 3-3.
The Aston Villa shotstopper, who also saved two penalties earlier in the tournament against Netherlands, says of helping Argentina to a first crown since 1986: “It was a game where we suffered. Two crappy shots and they [France] levelled.
“They give them another penalty, they scored. “Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of.”
His heroics were enough to win him the tournament’s Golden Glove award, but what he did when receiving the award had fans torn in two on social media.
Putting the trophy on his crotch, BBC presenter Gary Lineker said: “No! Don't do that, Emi”.
Others on social media laughed it off, while some fans were appalled.