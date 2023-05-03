Mayo scored his fifth goal in as many games when he poked home the Citizens’ clincher in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Royal AM, taking him to 10 for the season and second only behind Mamelodi Sundowns ace Peter Shalulile in the goalscoring charts.

Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler expects more from PSL Golden Boot hopeful striker Khanyisa Mayo ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown with Golden Arrows.

Tinkler will be looking to the 24-year-old to fire his fifth-placed side to within two points of Kaizer Chiefs in fourth on Wednesday night.

Looking ahead to Wednesday. 🤝



🆚 Golden Arrows

🗓 3 May 2023

🏆 #DStvPrem

⌚️ 19:30PM

🏟 DHL Stadium

📺 TBC

🎫 https://t.co/C5uG7RwoH4 pic.twitter.com/adxMc2Npyf — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 1, 2023

With the club triggering a two-year extension in Mayo’s contract this weekend, Tinkler says: “To be honest, Mayo shouldn’t be on 10, Mayo should be a lot more.

“Now it is about turning those opportunities created into goals.