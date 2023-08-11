Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott says they want to “want to stamp their authority” on Chelsea when the two teams clash in the big game of the Premier League’s opening weekend. Come Sunday 5.30pm at Stamford Bridge there will be two teams with a helse point to prove after hosts Chelsea finished 12th last season and the visiting Reds fifth.

Their respective teams have changed a lot since then, with Liverpool losing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and James Milner among others. Our @premierleague campaign begins at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 👊![CDATA[]]>🔴#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/Velx10vPvs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2023 Chelsea, too, have a new coach in Mauricio Pochettino and lost the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic to name a few. Both have new additions who could be on display on Sunday, with the Reds looking to unleash midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while the Blues have Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi fit for the game.

Let's hear from Reece! 🎙 pic.twitter.com/qBsvRT5ySF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2023 The two teams are reportedly also in a hewige geveg off the field, with Chelsea looking to hijack Liverpool’s move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, while the Reds are looking to do the same with Chelsea’s move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. But it’s on Sunday where the real vuishoue will be dished out and Elliott reckons: “It’s going to be two teams battling it out. Both teams didn’t really have the best of seasons… and both are going to want to stamp our authority and make the most of the first game. NEW CAPTAIN: Reece James. “It’s going to be tough for both teams and, in my opinion, it’s going to be who wants it more. I feel like we’re definitely ready.”