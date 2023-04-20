Paarliet Benetton playmaker Rhyno Smith is ready to charge the Stormers in in Friday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) 6:30pm standoff in Stellenbosch. Schooled at Paarl Boys’ High, the 30-year-old utility back returns to the Kaap in round 18 for what is shaping up as a potential URC home semifinal decider for the Stormers, who are still in with a slim kans of hosting a last-four knockout.

Smith, who played for the Sharks between 2016 and 2019 before arriving at Benetton after two seasons with the Cheetahs, can’t wait to haal uit en wys against the URC champions at Danie Craven Stadium. It's going to be a Friday night to savour in Stellenbosch 🤌



In an interview with the URC, he says: "Benetton have overcome a lot of challenges and hurdles that people might not be aware of, and have come a long way, and something like being in the playoffs race at the end of the season was a massive positive.



"And what really gives us confidence is that we've beaten almost every team in the top eight, except for Leinster and coming really close against Munster, the last two years.

“And also because of our willingness to go to battle and make it a dogfight. Bounce back: The stormers “These Italian boys really work hard to nurture their gift.” Meanwhile, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman says the span need to reg for the manne from Italy when the teams clash in Stellies.

He adds: “We need to be sharp for 80 minutes because if you relax they can get their tails up. Give them something and they will hurt you. “They are a very good attacking team and have shown it previously against the Bulls in the Rainbow Cup. Wary: Assistant coach Snyman “If you look at their matches, they’re a team that starts well, and then they play attractive rugby. You can see the similarities between the Italian national side and Benetton.