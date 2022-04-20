Coach Graham Potter’s Seagulls are flying high in the Premier League at the moment, and will be out to put a dent in Manchester City’s title charge when they square off at the Etihad Stadium tonight at 9pm.

After giving Arsenal’s top-four chances a bekskoot two weeks ago, beating the Gunners 2-1, midfielder Leandro Trossard sent Brighton fans over the moon when he struck in the 90th minute to down another top-four hopeful Tottenham 1-0.

That victory lifted them to 10th place on the log - 34 points behind City, who were in first place before last night’s match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.

BRIGHT OUTLOOK: Seagulls’ Graham Potter

Therefore, he warns his giant killers: “The performance against Spurs was one of the best, if not the best during my time at the club. You know that to win there everybody has to be at their best. It was a really good day for the club.

“The wins give you confidence. But what we’ve done in the past is in the past and we have to start again against City.

"We will have to be even better than we were against Spurs. It’s an incredible challenge, but also an exciting one."

GLUM: City's Jack Grealish

City, meanwhile, come off a 3-2 FA Cup semifinal defeat to Liverpool.

But having bounced back in the second half after trailing 3-0, coach Pep Guardiola says: “Now our psychology is seven games in the Premier League, we know exactly what we have to do to try to win the Premier League.”

Win all their matches and City will be crowned champions, starting with a potential banana skin in Brighton tonight.

[email protected]