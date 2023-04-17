Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker hailed his side after a sensational Nedbank Cup upset of holders Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite falling to an unfortunate own goal by goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt just before the half-time break, Iqraam Rayners turned the game on its head with his third brace in as many Cup games to end the PSL champions’ treble dream

Stellies were fired up from the first whistle, break out at Downs whenever they won the possession. After a tough 90 the defending champions bow out of the Nedbank Cup, thank you to the yellow nation for your unwavering support, we will come back stronger!



Stellenbosch (47' 56' Rayners) 2️⃣➖1️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (38' Langeveldt(OG))#Sundowns #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/OBB39CRH1P — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 15, 2023 But the Brazilians got their noses in front in the 38th minute when Aubrey Modiba’s powerful strike from the edge of the area cannoned back off the upright and hit the diving Langeveldt on the heel before going into the net. Another brace: Rayners Stellies, though, got in Downs’ faces after the break with Rayners pouncing on a loose backpass in the 48th minute and rounding the keeper to slot home.

Then in the 56th, Rayners capitalised on another sloppy Sundowns moment to fire in a second. And a proud Barker says: “It was a Man-of-the-Match performance from everyone today. It perhaps it was some sloppy play from Sundowns, but when you work as hard as we did, you make your own luck.