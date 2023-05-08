Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola warned his manne to get real after surviving a scare in Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League win over Leeds. The title holders managed to stretch their lead at the top of the league to four points and take a victory into Tuesaday night’s Champions League semifinal first leg at Real Madrid, as they chase the treble, with Manchester United waiting in the June 3 final.

But not before a moerse scare. FULL-TIME | 🔟 @premierleague wins in a row! 👊



🔵 2-1 🟡 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/dEdtNfXC0n — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2023 Having raced into 2-0 lead after 27 minutes, first-choice penalty taker Erling Haaland gave Ilkay Gundogan the kans to complete his hattrick with an 84th-minute spotkick. Back in #UCL action 🔜 pic.twitter.com/dhiMYuaIdz — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 7, 2023 The German had his effort onto the post and Leeds went down the other end and pulled one back through bustling Rodrigo, but City stood firm.

Not happy: Pep Guardiola But coach Guardiola was not a happy man, reminding his span that “this is a business”. He tells the BBC: “If Gundogan scores the penalty everyone is ‘OK, hattrick, well done’. Relieved Manchester City captainGuendogan “But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it.”

Unbeaten in 20 matches in all competitions as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu, Gundogan accepts that his failure from the penalty spot was a wake-up call with Arsenal still in Prem title race. Asked about keeping their focus, the captain adds: “Probably the best warning about that is [Saturday]. An @IlkayGuendogan brace secured the win against Leeds! 💪



Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/shxmq2TfZW — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 6, 2023 “But we have an experienced team and have had these kinds of run-ins in recent years.