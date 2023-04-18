Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has called on his teammates to get a grip on games before their Premier League title hopes slip away. For the second week running, the Gunners blew a two-goal lead and escaped with a draw, which leaves them four points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal have the kans to regain their momentum when they face bottom club Southampton, before they take on Jesus’ former club City in a potential title decider next Wednesday. .@Arsenal or @ManCity will become only the fourth team not to win the title after winning at least 7️⃣0️⃣ points from their first 30 #PL matches 🏆



All three of those runners up have finished second to Man City 🤔#MCIARS, 26 April 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Wy1itNTyoN — Premier League (@premierleague) April 17, 2023 And after failing to kill off West Ham after going 2-0 up after just 10 minutes, the Brazilian says: “Once again, the three points were in our hands. As a team, we have to raise the level and come back to our principles. “As a team, it’s no time to blame, as a team we have to raise the level again and come back to our principles and like I said win the games, that’s the only way we can arrive next month and then fight for the title again.”

Coach Mikel Arteta adds that they must rediscover their killer instinct or it’s neusie verby. Be ruthless: Mikel Arteta He says: “We needed that ruthless mindset in that moment to go and kill the team. When a team is there for the killing, you have to kill it.” Arsenal did have the chance to make it 3-1 from the penalty spot, but Bukayo Saka put his effort wide.