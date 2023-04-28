Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says it’s full steam ahead as they eye a return to the top of the Premier League this weekend in Sunday’s 3pm trip to Fulham. Treble-chasing City have been in unstoppable form in recent weeks and steamrolled stuttering league leaders Arsenal 4-1 in Wednesday night’s top-of-the-table clash to move two points off the top with two games in hand.

Kevin de Bruyne was at his majestic best as he blasted City into a seventh-minute lead before John Stones headed a second before the break to put the holders in full control. Heads up and onto the next. pic.twitter.com/59uaIyn0DQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 26, 2023 De Bruyne got a second into the second half and Erling Haaland had to wait until the fifth minute of injury time to break Mo Salah’s 38-match league goalscoring record with his 33rd strike of the season, and even though Rob Holding had pulled on back for Arsenal. Goals from De Bruyne, Stones and Haaland put Arsenal to the sword in @premierleague title clash! 💪



Here's how it happened 👇 pic.twitter.com/36s6scZq7F — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023 With the title’s destiny now vasgevat by City, Guardiola says: “I have the feeling the next three games will dictate a lot.

“We have Fulham. We cannot lose our focus. Now it's in our hands. When it's in our hands, we have to use it.” With Gunners’ title bid shot to pieces by City, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits his manne were nowhere near good enough to take their kanse to deny their rivals. .@ManCity in the driving seat 🚘#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/yYtzlfzdnB — Premier League (@premierleague) April 26, 2023 The Spaniard says: “I think it’s clear the better team won the game.