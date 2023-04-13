Teko Modise rose from the dust of Soweto and became a genuine superstar of Mzansi diski and the posterboy for the 2010 World Cup hosts. Nicknamed “the Navigator” for his ability to steer his team towards goal, the former midfielder didn’t take the straight road stardom.

Having started his senior career at Ria Stars in 2002, he got his big break after starring for City Pillars, then an NFD side, as they came close to stunning Kaizer Chiefs in the 2006 Nedbank Cup last-16. Will David take down Goliath or will Goliath Rule again? The Nedbank Cup is bringing us the most interesting last 8 Fixtures, Which one are you looking forward to? #KeYona #NedBankCup2023 @nedbanksport pic.twitter.com/gOWjUXVvRp — Tsholofelo Teko Modise (@thetrueteko) April 10, 2023 That’s how much of an impact South Africa’s national cup tournament had on Modise’s career. Despite being on the losing side that day, everybody took notice of young “Donadoni” whose career took off in a major way and even has a bestseller “The Curse of Teko Modise”.

He will now also share his experiences as one of the Nedbank Cup ambassadors alongside Daine Klate, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Stanton Fredericks and coach Pitso Mosimane. 📍 We’re at @KonkaSoweto , at the launch of the #NedbankCup2023 campaign. The topic is #FootballFinance , amongst the ambassadors is @TheRealPitso . @Masandawana legend @thetrueteko on the 💰 talk…@SABC_Sport | #SABCSport411 pic.twitter.com/OUqOgLwyha — Velile Mnyandu 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) March 23, 2023 Speaking exclusively to Daily Voice from Soweto’s trendy smokkie Konka, he said: “Life after football is interesting and very complicated. “You can’t just rely on your talent which is something that is engraved in us as footballers for the longest time.