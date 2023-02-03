Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla says that when you play against your brasse, “you’ll always go a little harder”. That should serve as a warning to countrymen the Sharks ahead of the only United Rugby Championship match of the weekend at Kings Park on Saturday at 2pm.

Senatla is expected to be named in the matchday squad when coach John Dobson announces his team on Friday, and will return after four months on the sidelines following a pectoral muscle injury. It has been a year since we last played @SharksRugby, so it's about time for another one of these.



We always get great support in Durban and we know this weekend will be no different. Get your tickets from Ticketpro now.#SHAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/OVbofrwMHC — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 2, 2023 With the Stormers currently in second place on the log and the Sharks down in eighth, Senatla says of the upcoming coastal derby: “I guess when you’re playing against your mates you’ll always go a little harder. You don’t want to be giving away bragging rights.” 0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ 🛫 0️⃣3️⃣1️⃣#SHAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/NbqHN02Rwg — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 3, 2023 This fixtures should have been played in the opening round of the competition, but was deferred, with the last meeting between the two sides being exactly a year ago on Sunday 5 February, 2022, when the Stormers beat the Sharks 20-10 at home.

The last time they met in Durban in January 2022, the match finished 22-22. HOMEBOY: Siya Kolisi. Up against Springbok captain and former Stormers Siya Kolisi and his teammates this week, Senatla says of his return: “I am definitely keen to get going again. “The four-month layoff came at an awkward time as I was feeling really good. The thought of having to start again was discouraging, but we eventually got into it and I’m fully fit now…

“I’m happy to make my comeback, I really missed the game, as well as the team.” With the Stormers having lost their last two URC outings, the Blitzboks legend adds: “We have a couple of regular season games to try and string back the form we had from last year. It’s been a bit disruptive with guys being injured, making it difficult to build consistency. “With that, it’s a bit easier to string together a couple of good performances as guys get cohesive and fluid. That type of gelling allows players to express themselves because you’re performing from a place of instinct and nothing is forced.