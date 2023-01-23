The Stormers got sweet revenge on France’s Clermont, beating them 30-16 in their Champions Cup clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The victory was enough to secure the Stormers a spot in the last 16, simultaneously knocking out the Frenchmen.

🚚 DHL derby#STOvHAR #iamastormer #dhldelivers #HeinekenChampionsCup https://t.co/ZkMY0mRbBS — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 22, 2023 A little over a month ago in France, it was Clermont who fought back from 14-3 down at the break to stun the Stormers 24-14 for coach John Dobson and his team’s only defeat in the Champions Cup to date. So when Clermont led 6-3 at half time on Saturday, the Stormers had a point to prove.

No tries in the first half and not much in it at DHL Stadium. Big second half coming up in front of the Faithful. #STOvASM #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/GEJp0PpF56 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 21, 2023 Sending on Springboks Evan Roos and Herschel Jantjies among other subs, the Stormers caught fire in the second half to score four tries and completely outplayed their hosts, who defended expertly in the first half. Roos was the first over the line off the back of a rolling maul in the 48th minute, before Suleiman Hartzenberg beat three defenders before offloading to Jantjies to score in the right corner four minutes later (18-9). Mind the gap: Centre Dan du Plessis Clermont didn’t know what hit them and in the space of seven minutes the Stormers had their third try when Man of the Match Dan du Plessis split the visitors’ backline to sprint home (25-9).

Hooker @josephdweba2 provides a filthy offload and Daniel du Plessis breaks through the line, weaves round the last man and scores @THESTORMERS' third try 🙌#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/3NSQT7jvui — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 21, 2023 With 20 minutes to go, an intercept try by winger Bautista Delguy gave Clermont some hope, but four minutes later Deon Fourie, who had a blinder, scored a deserved try off the back of a rolling maul (30-16) to make sure that the Stormers return to the Mother City for their first ever Champions Cup last 16 match at the end of March. Stormers subs turn tables on Clermont Stormers 30 (3) Clermont 16 (6)