Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in a free transfer on a dramatic late-night transfer deadline-day move.

The former Gunners captain has been a controversial figure at the club since being stripped of the armband in December for multiple disciplinary breaches and was frozen out of Mikel Arteta’s side.

And on Monday, the Gabon striker was involved in another skandaal when he rocked up in Catalonia without the two clubs having yet agreed on a loan deal.

At the point, Aubameyang’s exit from the club looked dead in the water.

But Arsenal decided to cut their losses on the 32-year-old, ended negotiations over his salary coverage for the six-month loan and terminated his contract.

As a free agent, Aubameyang is believed to have taken a significant cut on his reported £350 000-a-week wage to secure his move to Camp Nou.

