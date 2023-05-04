Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard took aim at the Blues new owners, saying the reasons for the club’s recent failure is “clear to see behind the scenes”.
Todd Boehly bought out billionaire Roman Abramovich after the UK government sanctions on Russians following the invasion of Ukraine.
The American spent a record £600m on transfers since the start of the season, packing the squad with new players, which fired managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sukkelled to integrate.
Caretaker Lampard hit out after six defeats from six matches since taking over, saying after a 3-1 pak sale at Arsenal on Tuesday night: “Chelsea has been a big success for 20 years but at the moment we aren’t in that position.
“In the time I’ve been here it’s clear to see behind the scenes, on the training ground, the reasons why.”
With the 12th-placed Blues stuck on 39 points and still to face Manchester City, United and Newcastle in their final five games of the season, Lamps says they must start winning again
He adds: “As the club moves forward that will have to be the case all of the time. That's what top clubs have, somewhere this season we've lost that kind of feeling.”