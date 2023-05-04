Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard took aim at the Blues new owners, saying the reasons for the club’s recent failure is “clear to see behind the scenes”. Todd Boehly bought out billionaire Roman Abramovich after the UK government sanctions on Russians following the invasion of Ukraine.

The American spent a record £600m on transfers since the start of the season, packing the squad with new players, which fired managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sukkelled to integrate. Another London derby victory 👊



Relive a special night at Emirates Stadium in our highlights package 👇 pic.twitter.com/vAG9SEpoG3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2023 Caretaker Lampard hit out after six defeats from six matches since taking over, saying after a 3-1 pak sale at Arsenal on Tuesday night: “Chelsea has been a big success for 20 years but at the moment we aren’t in that position. “In the time I’ve been here it’s clear to see behind the scenes, on the training ground, the reasons why.”