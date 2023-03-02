Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits he is a worried man after his struggling Foxes were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Blackburn.
Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium comes as Rodgers’ 2021 Cup winners lost a third game in a row, after goals by Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics put Rovers 2-0 up before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back.
"A very disappointing night." - Brendan Rodgers after #LEIBLB 💬 pic.twitter.com/UUPEAXI2ln— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 1, 2023
With his 14th-placed just three points ahead of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s test at rock-bottom Southampton, Rodgers says: “It’s just consistency and mentality and ambition to succeed. That’s been too up and down for us. It doesn’t help when you consistently present opportunities to teams.
“Against a Championship team at home, but they were a lot better than us, and we have to be worried about that.”
To add to his troubles, star midfielder Youri Tielemans will be out for six weeks with knee ligament damage.