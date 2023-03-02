Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium comes as Rodgers’ 2021 Cup winners lost a third game in a row, after goals by Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics put Rovers 2-0 up before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits he is a worried man after his struggling Foxes were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Blackburn.

With his 14th-placed just three points ahead of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s test at rock-bottom Southampton, Rodgers says: “It’s just consistency and mentality and ambition to succeed. That’s been too up and down for us. It doesn’t help when you consistently present opportunities to teams.

“Against a Championship team at home, but they were a lot better than us, and we have to be worried about that.”

Blow: Youri Tielemans

To add to his troubles, star midfielder Youri Tielemans will be out for six weeks with knee ligament damage.