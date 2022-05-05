Brendan Rodgers reckons his Leicester squad will be in their best shape for their “biggest game of the season”. After a vrag injuries over the course of the campaign, Rodgers will be boosted by the return of James Maddison and Jamie Vardy for tonight’s 9pm Europa Conference League semifinal second leg at Roma.

With the tie poised on 1-1 after a Gianluca Mancini own goal cancelled out Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener, Rodgers says his Foxes are reg for Rome. He explains: “These last weeks, we’ve been getting players back. But I still had to manage the group in order to get to this point. “We’re having to nurse the players through to the big games and this is our biggest game of the season. We arrive into it with players fit, ready and fully focused.”