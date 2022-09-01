Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has demanded his manne beat bottom-of-the-log Leicester at Old Trafford on Thursday. The Dutchman has turned around a nightmare start and the Red Devils go to the King Power Stadium for Thursday’s 9pm Premier League showdown looking for a hattrick of wins.

Having lost to Brighton 2-1 on the opening day and being embarrassed 4-0 by Brentford, United beat bitter rivals Liverpool 2-1 and last week saw off Southampton 1-0. TURNAROUND: Erik ten Hag With his manne seemingly having turned the corner, Ten Hag says: “I see it as a start, we have a good base. “This is the minimum of what we have to bring.

“I was happy to see the turn and we have to keep that, to keep the spirit and winning mentality because you need it if you want to have a successful season.” With new defenders Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia in the starting XI and Casemiro set for a first start, he will still be without £85m winger Antony after he missed the registration deadline for the Foxes trip. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, has a miserable transfer window, with no major arrivals and players drukking to leave, as defender Wesley Fofana was unveiled as a Chelsea player on yesterday’s transfer deadline day.