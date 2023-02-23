Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst believes the Red Devils can break their six year trophy drought by winning the quadruple this term. United last lifted silverware when they beat Ajax 2-0 in the final of the Europa League back in 2017.

Currently in third place and five points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League, alive in the FA Cup, facing Newcastle in Sunday’s League Cup final and squaring off with Barcelona in the knockouts for the last 16 in the Europa League on Thursday night, Weghorst is dreaming big. BRING. ON. UNITED! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 23, 2023 With the scores tied at 2-2 after goals from Marcos Alonso and Raphinha for the hosts and an own goal from Jules Kounde and a Marcus Rashford strike in the first leg at the Nou Camp, Weghorst says ahead of tonight’s 10pm Old Trafford tie: “It would be a big boost [to beat Barcelona]. But like I said, we are in a good place with real momentum. This angle of @MarcusRashford's finish 😍![CDATA[]]>🔥#MUFC || #UEL pic.twitter.com/MuwztbciPI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 22, 2023 “We are still active in these competitions. That’s definitely something we want to keep [going] and, of course, the [Carabao Cup] final is coming, but we want to win four trophies.”

He adds: “It’s about winning and it’s about trophies, these are the two biggest clubs in the world. 🗣️ "We have to be at our best."



💭 Wout explains to United Daily how we must play on Thursday to progress...#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 21, 2023 “It’s a game that will be close because both teams have a lot of qualities and it will depend on the performance.” 🎙️ XAVI: "They're the best United I've seen in years." #MUFCBarça pic.twitter.com/M8ELG1zswC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2023 Barcelona coach Xavi, who will be without injured duo Ousmane Dembele and Pedri, while Gavi is suspended, says of his opposite number Erik ten Hag: “He [Ten Hag] is very good, I like him a lot.