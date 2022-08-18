It’s official, All Blacks coach Ian Foster gaan nerens nie and will guide New Zealand to next year’s World Cup in France. New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed on Wednesday that they will continue to back the coach, despite recent poor performances.

After getting the board’s backing to continue in his job following their 35-23 win over the Springboks at Ellis Park last weekend, the 57-year-old Foster says: “It’s a privilege to be in this job, it’s never something you take for granted.” NEW ROLE: Joe Schmidt Former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt will coach the team’s attack, having been a New Zealand selector prior to getting his new job. Foster adds: “Joe Schmidt has been on my radar for a couple of years.

“We’ve decided to move him from the computer room to put him on the park a bit more.” SURVIVOR: Ian Foster NZR chairman Stewart Mitchell says the board had faith in Foster despite the All Blacks losing three of five Test matches so far this year, triggering calls from fans and media for him to be sacked. He says: “I want to absolutely emphasise that both Ian Foster as head coach and Mark [Robinson] as CEO has full support from the board.”

News update ahead of the series with Argentina. pic.twitter.com/5zZZTnnUNN — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 17, 2022 Foster had been under fierce pressure after back-to-back home defeats to Ireland last month, followed by a heavy loss to South Africa. The coach adds: “It’s clearly been a difficult time, the start of the campaign we didn't get what we wanted against Ireland and that created a lot of performance stress. “In some ways that is part of the job and it's part of Robo [Robinson] and Stew’s [Mitchell] job as well to critique me.