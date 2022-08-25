Proteas captain Dean Elgar expects England to come back with a vengeance in today’s second Test at Old Trafford at 12pm. Smashed by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord’s last week, Elgar knows England are “hurt” heading into the second of three Tests in Manchester.

But while he expects a backlash from Ben Stokes and his teammates, he wants his team to go for the jugular and seal a series victory with one match to go. SPIN OPTION: Simon Harmer Ahead of the start of the five-dayer today, Elgar says: “What happened in the first Test was something amazing for us. We played solid, sound cricket, as we’ve been doing the last year. Our hunger was up there and it’s still here. We really want to play a brand of cricket everyone loves back home and the world enjoys. I hope the second Test goes the same way, but it will be a lot tougher. “England are hurt, and I know they will be coming back with a vengeance…

“We know we have to start again, the scoreboard is on nought now.” Gameday has arrived 🏏



⌚️12:00 SA Time

📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201

📲 Ball by Ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/RWtCPcvO77 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 25, 2022 South Africa’s pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi won the first Test for the visitors and while Simon Harmer could still be called up to play alongside Keshav Maharaj in a two-spin attack, Elgar is expected to druk on his seamers’ nommer again. Of his fast bowlers, the captain says: “I reckon they can get much better [than what they were in the first match], they are still pretty fresh. They had a brilliant game, but wicket also assisted them at Lord’s.