Stormers fullback Clayton Blommetjies scored two tries as they beat the Sharks 29-23 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The victory not only completed a stunning United Rugby Championship grand slam over their fellow South African teams - beating all of the Sharks, Bulls and the Lions home and away - but secured that the South African Shield remains in the Mother City for another year.

But after sprinting to a 26-6 lead with a little over 20 minutes to play, the Capetonians (with only 13 men on the park after both Sazi Sandi and Seabelo Senatla were yellow-carded in the last 10 minutes) nearly allowed the Sharks to steal this one at the death. Still, they had enough of a buffer after a strong start in front of a vocal Cape crowd. After a penalty apiece at the start of the match, Blommetjies gave a short pass to inside centre Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu who charged over the tryline for the first five-pointer in the 15th minute.

A poor box-kick by Sharks No.9 Grant Williams was then regained by the Sharks in their own 22 saw Stormers flanker Ben-Jason Dixon intercepting a wild pass under pressure from the Durbanites for the second try (12-6). Blommetjies then scored his first try in the 33rd minute, getting on the outside of Werner Kok after the Stormers took the ball wide to make it 19-6 at the break. The fullback then had his second in the 55th minute when wing Angelo Davids missed the chance to dot down a Manie Libbok cross kick and Blommetjies pounced (26-6).

The Sharks then fought back, with Yaw Penxe scoring in the corner with 22 minutes left before Kok and Stormer Deon Fourie sparked a gerollery. Centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg then showed immense strength to power his way through four Stormers defenders to dot down (26-18). With Sandi sin-binned for a deliberate foul, Williams scored a sensational try for the Sharks in the 72nd minute, stepping Senatla binne-buite to make it 26-23. Senatla could only put his foot out in an effort to stop the No.9 and got a yellow card for his effort.