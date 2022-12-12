Argentina ace Lionel Messi told Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal to “f*** off” after knocking the Dutch of the World Cup in a quarterfinal clash that turned lelik. ANGRY MESSI?😳⚽️ #Watch: Lionel Messi's furious hand gesture towards Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal after Argentina win#LionelMessi #Messi𓃵 #Arg #Argentina #argentinavsnetherlands #ARGNED pic.twitter.com/EPQZCJr2Tk — Transcontinental Times (@Transctimes) December 10, 2022 The buildup to Friday’s match saw the outgoing Van Gaal engage in a war of words with his former Manchester United player Angel di Maria and also took aim at Messi, saying that he would punish the 35-year-old’s lack of workrate off the ball.

Stil bek: Louis van Gaal And the affere boiled over following 120 minutes and a penalty shootout at Lusail Stadium. Obviously stung by Van Gaal’s comments, Messi weaved his magic in the 35th minute to thread a perfect pass to Nahuel Molina to score the opener. A goal and an assist against the Netherlands sees Lionel Messi walk away with his third @BudweiserSA Player of the Match award 🏆#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/C00M76cCDa — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 9, 2022 Messi doubled the lead from the penalty spot with 17 minutes to play, but the Dutch fought back with a double from Wout Weghorst to force the game to extra time and eventually penalties.

And then dinge got extra heated as Dutch players surrounded Lautaro Martinez ahead of his decisive spotkick, looking to put him off, as the South Americans eventually prevailed 4-3. With the dugouts botsing after the match, Messi halted his during Player of the Match interview to hit out at Van Gaal. Spotting Van Gaal standing close by and looking at him, he wysed in Spanish: “What are you looking at, fool? Go on, f*** off over there.”