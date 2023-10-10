Fiji just managed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals but, having lost to minnows Portugal in their final Pool C game, are fully aware they will need to dramatically improve to beat England next weekend.
Fiji were way too clumsy against an equally attacking Portugal in Toulouse and ended up losing 24-23, going through at the expense of Australia on the head-to-head result.
New week, new goal.— Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) October 9, 2023
RWC Quarterfinal. #duavataveilomanirakavi #FIJIWaterFlyingFijians #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Ryv9jZigzR
With England, who they beat 30-22 in a warm-up match for the World Cup, lying in wait on Sunday, Fiji captain Waisea Nayacavelu says: “For us, we’ve got to go back and look at our mistakes and our work-ons. But we’ve qualified now and we have to switch our focus now on to next week.”
Skipper Waisea Nayacalevu speaks after the final pool match against Portugal. #FIJIWaterFlyingFijians #duavataveilomanirakavi #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/g1Zw0RgReI— Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) October 9, 2023
Coach Simon Raiwalui adds: “We’re going to have to rest and recover. England are a very good tournament team and we’re expecting a tough game. We’ll regroup, review and then get on to England.”