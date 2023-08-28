The Pacific islanders fully deserved their win in a match where both teams scored three tries, with this reverse meaning England head to the World Cup in France on a run of five defeats in six matches.

Fiji beat England for the first time with a 30-22 victory at Twickenham on Saturday as the hosts completed a woeful Rugby World Cup warm-up campaign.

Fiji were 12 points ahead early in the second half and although England closed to within a point, the visitors pulled clear with a try seven minutes from time by replacement Simione Kuruvoli.

England desperately needed a win ahead of a tough Pool D World Cup opener against Argentina in Marseille on September 9 but instead suffered a defeat that raised fresh questions about their defence.

Fiji, meanwhile, will be in buoyant mood in the run-up to a World Cup they begin against Wales - the team they knocked out of the 2007 edition in France - in Bordeaux on September 10.