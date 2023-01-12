Joao Felix will be looking to lift the blues at his new club Chelsea ahead of Thursday’s10pm Premier League London derby at Fulham. The Portuguese ace was unveiled on Wednesday after completing his six-month loan move from Atletico Madrid.

And with the 10th-placed Blues sukkeling with just one win and a draw in their last eight domestic games, under-pressure coach Graham Potter will be hoping his new recruit can help them climb the table. Two days to go. ⚔️#FULCHE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 10, 2023 With six goals for club and country this season, he will be looking to spark an attack in which only Raheem Sterling (7) and Kai Havertz (9) have scored more. Felix says of his move: “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.

'I want to play with happiness' - Joao Felix. 💬 pic.twitter.com/oIlOnbmvVt — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023 “I’m a player who likes to have the ball and play with the finesse.” With the Blues going to Craven Cottage looking up at promoted Fulham in seventh, victory by two clear goals will see them leapfrog their West End neighbours. Gevaar: Fulham ace Mitrovic It will be easier said than done with the Cottagers one a three-match winning streak since the World Cup and goal machine Aleksandar Mitrovic honger to add to his 11 strikes this term.