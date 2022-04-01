It’s advantage South Africa at the end of Day One of their first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead.

The Proteas ended the day on 233/4, after being put in to bat by the visitors.

And while they probably had some good shut-eye, things could have been a lot better for the hosts.

Entering the match with a longing to start well, the Proteas did just that.

TOP SCORE: SA’s Dean Elgar

Captain Dean Elgar and fellow opening batsman Sarel Erwee put on 113 runs for the first wicket.

Taking lunch at 95/0, they then suffered a mini collapse when Elgar (67) was caught behind off the bowling of Khaled Ahmed (1/49), before Erwee chopped on a Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/57) delivery.

Those two wickets saw the Proteas go from 113/0 to 117/2.

Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma then had to steady the ship and after being caught behind - with Bangladesh failing to go for the review - the former couldn’t make his lifeline count and was run out with his score on 19.

Bad light has stopped play at Kingsmead. The Proteas close on 233-4 with Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 53 and in a partnership of 53 with Kyle Verreynne.#SAvBAN scorecard 👇 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 31, 2022

Debutant Ryan Rickleton looked good for his 21, but mistimed a pull shot and was caught at mid-on (180/4).

Bavuma, in search of his second Test century and unbeaten on 53, and Kyle Verreynne (27*) then saw out the day for the Proteas, as stumps were called when bad light stopped play after 76.5 overs and the Proteas on 233/4.

