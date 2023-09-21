Australia face Wales in a must-win Rugby World Cup Pool C match on Sunday after going down 22-15 to Fiji in the biggest shock of the tournament to date last week.

Former Wallabies wing Drew Mitchell has slammed coach Eddie Jones for the team’s performances of late.

The Wallabies won only their first match of the year when they beat Georgia in their tournament opener, with Mitchell saying on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby Aus podcast: “We f*****g shouldn’t have lost to Fiji.

“Eddie [Jones] sits there and goes, ‘yeah, it’s my fault. I take full responsibility.’ What the f**k does that mean though?

“He doesn’t get dropped this week, he’s not, not coaching next week, it’s just an empty f*****g line at a press conference.”