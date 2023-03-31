The hits just keep coming for Tottenham as they scramble to figure out their next move following news that managing director Fabio Paratici has been banned by Fifa.
On Wednesday, the Italian FA’s request to extend their 30-month ban on Paratici for financial mismanagement was made worldwide by Fifa, with Spurs having until April 19 to appeal.
With the club sacking coach Antonio Conte earlier this week, former captain and coach Tim Sherwood branded the north Londoners a joke
He tells TalkSport radio: “It doesn’t look good, obviously the fans are feeling it more than anyone. Your club is becoming a laughing stock.
“They need to start winning something or start producing some players.”
Spurs are still fourth in the Premier League table and caretaker coach Cristian Stellini takes the team to Everton on Monday night.