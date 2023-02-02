New Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden is ready to rip into his former teammates at the Sharks when they tackle the Durbanites at Kings Park on Saturday. The 25-year-old Van Heerden joined the Sharks from the Bulls in 2018 and then left for Exeter Chiefs last year.

With the Stormers suffering a number of injuries in the second row, the 2m tall lineout ace was roped in on a loan move from the English team. Ahead of his return to Durban in the United Rugby Championship this week, Van Heerden is quoted on the Stormers’ website saying: “I’ve been on the other side of this derby at Kings Park and it’s going to be good… also quite ironic that my first game back in SA is against my old team. New DHL Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden is excited for the opportunity to prove himself for his new team back in South African conditions. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/6u1pWPqtkx — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 31, 2023 “We’re expecting it’s going to be a hot one, with a 2pm kickoff in January in Durban. It’s going to be a tough match, whether the Boks are there or not.”

Of his own game, he adds: “Every game is an opportunity for me to step up and win the respect of my new teammates and coaches. I never thought I’d ever get to play for the Stormers, and now that the opportunity has presented itself, I’ll be out to make the most of it. “I’m happy to don the blue jersey and make the people of Cape Town proud.” Meanwhile, another former Shark and current Stormers, winger Leolin Zas, on Wednesday signed a new deal which will see him play in the blue and white hoops for three more years.

We have got more of this coming over the next three years. Are you Zas? #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/pdLzTbhLIR — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 1, 2023 Currently nursing a glute injury, the 27-year-old says of the contract which will keep him in the Mother City until 2026 at least: “I already have so many fond memories in a Stormers jersey. I first played for this team when I was 19 and each time feels just as special as it did then. “I am excited to see what we can still achieve together here and very happy to be part of that journey for the next three years.” Coach John Dobson adds: “Leolin is a deadly finisher, that much is obvious to anyone who has watched us play over the last year.