Orlando Pirates scored back-to-back wins for the first time this season after they ran out 4-1 winners against Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon after leading 2-0 at half-time. Last week Pirates scored a 3-1 win over Golden Arrows and that makes for an attractive aggregate of seven goals in two matches. The outcome also allows ruthless Pirates to make great progress up the log with a move from eighth to fourth place.

Prior to the Arrows match, Pirates have not scored more than two goals in a Premiership match this season. The dramatic change of fortune in the Pirates camp coincides with the arrival of the striker coach Scott Chickelday, a former Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers academy coach. Pirates took the game by the scruff of the neck straight from the opening whistle and they produced a wave of attacks which laid the platform for a well-taken goal in the seventh-minute goal via a close-in free-kick.

Marksman Monnapule Saleng whipped in a free-kick which the Stellenbosch rear guard failed to deal with as midfielder Thabang Monare was given a free header and he steered the ball wide of Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens. There was a brief response from the visiting Stellenbosch side after a counterattack down their right flank but Pirates dealt with the danger comfortably. There was more woe for Stellenbosch in the 22nd minute when left-back Innocent Maela added his name to the scorer's list. The visitors were unable to clear their lines and Stephens came out to avert the danger but he failed to gain possession and Maela stabbed the stray ball home as opposition defenders were unable to protect the unguarded goal.

Stellenbosch made two substitutions at half-time but these did not have the desired effect as Pirates increased their lead around the hour mark. Striker Kermit Erasmus scored his first goal of the season in the 59th minute with an excellent first-time strike. Four minutes later midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who made the most of an assist from striker Kabelo Dlamini, joined in on the fun and there was no way back for the Cape visitors. They managed a consolation goal thanks to the combined efforts of two substitutes. The final touch was landed by Mervin Boji, who met a corner from Qobolwakhe Sibande with his head.