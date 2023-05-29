Everton will play in the Premier League next season, with Leicester City and Leeds United joining already-relegated Southampton in the Championship after a dramatic season finale on Sunday night. Going into on Sunday’s games chasing victories, 17th-placed Everton were two points clear of the dropzone, with Leicester, in 18th, needing the Toffees to slip up and Leeds in 19th needing to win and their rivals to both loss.

It didn’t take long for Leeds to suffer a blow as Harry Kane fired Tottenham into a second-minute lead. FT. YESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!! UTFT!!!!



🔵 1-0 🍒 #EVEBOU pic.twitter.com/X8vZlUoN9q — Everton (@Everton) May 28, 2023 It then got even worse for Leeds, and indeed for Everton, when Harvey Barnes gave Leicester the lead against West Ham in the 34th minute to lift them out of the bottom three and at the half-time break, Leeds and Everton were headed for the drop. There was no rally for Sam Allardyce’s manne, as Leeds fell to a 4-1 defeat in the end.