Cameroon legend and current president of the country’s football federation, Samuel Eto’o, reportedly skopped a bra disnis after Brazil's 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday.
La Opinion, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Los Angeles, posted a video on its Twitter feed in the early hours of Tuesday morning which it said showed Eto’o clashing with a man holding a video camera as he left Doha's Stadium 974.
#AméricaDeportes #LaFiebreDelMundial— Radio América HN (@radioamericahn) December 7, 2022
El exfutbolista Samuel Eto’o, golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final del partido entre Brasil y Corea en #Catar2022
Vídeo: Cortesía La Opinión. pic.twitter.com/QMRheM7nxz
The accompanying report said the 41-year-old four-times African Player of the Year had reacted angrily to the unidentified man’s presence and struck him as he fell to the ground in the melee.
Eto'o, who enjoyed a lengthy career at the top of the game with long spells at Barcelona and Inter Milan, was appointed a "global ambassador" for the Supreme Committee in 2019.