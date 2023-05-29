Manchester City goal machine Haaland became the first man to win both Premier League Player and Young Player of the Year awards in the same season at a glitzy ceremony on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Norwegian racked up a new league record of 36 goals in his debut season in English football, ahead of City’s final-day clash at Brentford on Sunday.
After helping Pep Guardiola’s manne to retain their title, he can help the Cityzens chase down a treble with Haaland setting his sights on Manchester United in next weekend’s FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final the week after that.
Haaland says of his awards: “I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season.
“Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong.”