Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is desperate for his span to get back to winning ways as they look to continue their perfect PSL start at SuperSport United on Friday at 7.30pm. With champions Mamelodi Sundowns already on three wins from three this season, City are the only team that can match them.

The Citizens boss says of the clash between his second-placed side (with six points) and their third-placed hosts (on four): "We have a very tough trip to SuperSport. "Obviously both teams want to redeem themselves after the MTN8 exit.

“We’re gonna have to play with a lot of aggression. They are a team that look to get the ball into the box quickly and we have to be ready to deal with a lot of long balls. “We have to make sure we compete and look to win the second balls and then look to express ourselves. “We want to continue the good vein of form that we’ve been showing in the league, so it’s a massive game for us.”

#StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/b0EMmvRs65 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 15, 2023 Also in action at the same time on Friday are Stellenbosch FC who go to winless Royal AM. On a high after reaching the MTN8 semifinals last week, 11th-placed Stellies (on three log points) are looking for their second win of the league campaign. Meanwhile, pointless bottom club Cape Town Spurs are out to kickstart their season when they go to last season’s NFD title rivals Polokwane City in Saturday’s 3pm clash of the PSL new boys.