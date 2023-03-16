Eric Tinkler’s bors was warm for his Cape Town City side’s “negative mindset” after they dropped two points in Tuesday night’s 2-2 PSL draw with bottom side Marumo Gallants. Khanyisa Mayo slammed home from the edge of the area after good work from Bertrand Mani and curled a stunning 52nd-minute freekick into the net.

But both times City failed to maintain the lead for more than 10 minutes as they caved under the slightest pressure on their goal. FULL TIME | Plenty of action but the points are shared at the DHL Stadium.



💙 2-2 🟢 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/9Z4g16zXS1 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) March 14, 2023 And a visibly-kwaad coach Tinkler cut his SuperSport post-match interview short after blasting his team. He says: “A negative mindset from the offset produced a negative result.