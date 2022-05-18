Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler believes his manne can keep new Bafana Bafana call-up Ashley du Preez quiet in Saturday's final-day trip to Stellenbosch.
Spoedvraat Du Preez is in top form, with his double against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend taking his tally this season to nine goals.
The 24-year-old’s pace caused City the hele probleme in September’s 3-0 derby win.
Reflecting on how far they have come as a team since then, Tinkler reckons his second-placed team have learnt their lessons after sorting out their defence and going unbeaten in 2022.
He says: “I think we were nowhere near our best defensively.
“That game we weren’t very good and they hit us on the counter and hurt us because of their pace. But I think that we’ve learnt from that. And we’ve got a lot better at that.
“We know now how to play against players with speed.
“But Du Preez is always a threat, always a danger.”
Next match: The Cape Derby 💯— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 18, 2022
🆚 Stellenbosch
🗓 21 May 2022
🏆 #DStvPrem
⌚️ 15:00PM
🏟 Danie Craven Stadium
📺 Televised
