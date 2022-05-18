Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler believes his manne can keep new Bafana Bafana call-up Ashley du Preez quiet in Saturday's final-day trip to Stellenbosch. Spoedvraat Du Preez is in top form, with his double against Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend taking his tally this season to nine goals.

The 24-year-old’s pace caused City the hele probleme in September’s 3-0 derby win. Reflecting on how far they have come as a team since then, Tinkler reckons his second-placed team have learnt their lessons after sorting out their defence and going unbeaten in 2022. He says: “I think we were nowhere near our best defensively.

“That game we weren’t very good and they hit us on the counter and hurt us because of their pace. But I think that we’ve learnt from that. And we’ve got a lot better at that. “We know now how to play against players with speed. “But Du Preez is always a threat, always a danger.”