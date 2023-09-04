Premier League clubs spent the meeste geld ooit in a transfer window, splashing a helse £2.36bn on new players in the window that closed on Friday night. According to analysis from Deloitte, the window smashes the previous record of £1.92bn set last year, with a hele £255m splashed out on deadline day alone.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the window, forking out £428m, including the British signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo for a reported £115m from Brighton, while also confirming Manchester City forward Cole Palmer on a £40m deal on the last day. Sofyan Amrabat, finally on his way to Manchester right now. 🔴![CDATA[]]>🛩️ #MUFC



Time for media duties after the medical completed in Pisa on Friday. 📸![CDATA[]]>🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/BnQNhNlLEB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2023 On deadline day, Manchester United brought in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.5m, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina, fullback Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham and free agent Jonny Evans on a one-year deal. Nottingham Forest were the besigste team on Friday, signing seven players including midfielder Ibrahim Sangare from PSV, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea while AC Milan’s former Liverpool striker Divock Origi and Arsenal leftback Nuno Tavares joined on loan.

Leaving Forest was Wales striker Brennan Johnson for Tottenham Hotspur for an initial £45m deal. Ryan Gravenberch is heading to Anfield 🔴 pic.twitter.com/yn6psZ9vNS — Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2023 The biggest deal of the day was Manchester City’s £55m signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. In other deadline-day drama, Liverpool signed Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for £34.3m and Alex Iwobi joined Fulham from Everton in a £22m switch.